Xbox Series: Seagate Offers 1 TB SSD Expansion Card

The American manufacturer makes official its first storage product compatible with the new Microsoft consoles. All the details.

Seagate Technology, US manufacturer of storage systems, has presented a 1TB capacity SSD expansion card for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at a price of 219.99 USD. According to the information shared in the Best Buy store, this is a custom drive for Microsoft’s new machines, removable storage drives PCI Express Gen4 x2 (NVMe).

Xbox Velocity Architecture Compatible Memory

As Microsoft already confirmed, the storage of Xbox Series X (1 TB) and Xbox Series S (512 GB) can be expanded manually by the user with external cards; that is, without. Need to open the console or compromise the product warranty: they will be injected from behind as if it were a USB drive. This Seagate product also has a lockable grip tab to safely remove the drive when appropriate.

In addition, it is compatible with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, exactly the same as the storage units that will be incorporated with each Xbox Series X | S console from this month of November. This architecture will guarantee almost immediate load times, Quick Resume and other characteristics linked to the ultra-speed of writing and reading of data.



