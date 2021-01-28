Xbox Series S / X will have limited stocks

During Microsoft’s quarterly earnings conference call, it was confirmed that sales of Xbox Series S / X consoles will remain limited during the year 2021 due to “significant demand” in relation to market demand.

Since its launch in November 2020, new generation video games have found it difficult to maintain a balance of stocks, as the shift to the online medium due to the pandemic restrictions has concentrated sales on a single system. Thus, in addition to the limitations in the production process, reports reported that retail bots bought in bulk the equipment advertised in the main stores, exhausting the few units that left for sale.

“In games, we expect strong and continued engagement from the Xbox platform and significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S that will still be constrained by the offering,” said company CFO Amy Hood.

Despite the restrictions, Microsoft consoles had the best video game release month in the company’s history, with hardware sales accounting for 86% of the 51% quarterly increase in total revenues.

Have you bought your Xbox Series S / X? If not, do you still intend to acquire it in 2021? Leave your answer in the comments.