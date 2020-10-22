Xbox Series S “won’t limit the potential” of next gen games

Bohemia Interactive defends Microsoft’s new reduced performance model, which will hit stores for a price of 299 euros.

Bohemia Interactive has sent a message of calm to those who think that Xbox Series S may affect the quality of the next Xbox Series video games in the future, since it is a model with reduced benefits. Less RAM, 4 TFLOPS instead of 12 TFLOPS (Xbox Series X) and an almost identical CPU raised the alarm of some studies, but there are also optimistic voices in this regard.

Petr Kolář and David Kolečkář, responsible for Vigor, stated in GamingBolt that “the important thing is that the CPU has not been subjected to a downgrade”. While on Xbox Series X we have an 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor at 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT enabled), on Xbox Series S it will be an 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor at 3.6 GHz. 3.4 GHz with SMT activated. Very, very similar and of identical architectural technology.

“Xbox Series S shouldn’t have a problem playing the same games at lower resolutions. Maybe adjust some graphic aspects ”, they consider.

Differences between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

So that we have a clear idea of ​​what differentiates both solutions, which go on sale on November 10, the first thing to keep in mind is that Xbox Series X is priced at 499 euros, while Xbox Series S are 299 euros. The reason for this big price difference is that Xbox Series X has a GPU of 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz and custom RDNA 2, while in Xbox Series S we have 4 TFLOPS of power. Both have an SSD-type memory to say goodbye almost to the full load times. There is a fundamental difference: XSX has 1 TB NVME SSD; XSS is 512GB, half of it, also NVME type. Also, Xbox Series S does not have a disc reader and does not reach 4K resolutions, but reaches up to 2K if the games are compatible.

Xbox Series S is 60% smaller than Series X. Xbox Series resolution is 4K with up to 120 FPS in supported games; In Xbox Series S we have a native option 1440p (2K) and up to 120 FPS, although it will be able to scale non-natively to Ultra HD. What doesn’t change are the Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) capabilities.

You can check all the confirmed launch games here and all those that will have Smart Delivery in this other article.



