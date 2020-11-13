Xbox Series S with the highest percentage of new players

The Xbox Series S broke yet another record, the highest percentage of new players who purchased the console from Microsoft. Apparently, the affordable price of the video game, which costs US $ 299 in the US and R $ 2,799 in Brazil, was the main factor for the sales success of the device.

The Game Pass, a service from Microsoft that offers a catalog of hundreds of games by subscription, also contributed to boost sales. According to Microsoft itself, 70% of players who own an Xbox Series S are new subscribers to the service or have kept their subscriptions on the new console.

It is worth remembering that the new Xbox Series S / X had the best launch in the brand’s history. To date, Microsoft has not revealed the numbers of consoles sold, but Phill Spencer, head of the Xbox division, recently posted a tweet celebrating the numbers.

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

In Brazil, there are countless reports of players with difficulties in finding one of the models of the new Xbox Series. Some official retailers no longer have the console in stock, which is also sold out at several physical stores.

