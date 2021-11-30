Xbox Series S Was Black Friday 2021’s Top Selling Console

Xbox Series S: In this year of 2021, we have a big winner in terms of console sales during Black Friday in the United States: the Xbox Series S. Unlike the dispute for popularity between the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch, as has been happening in recent times, the digital console Microsoft was the most popular according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

The survey took into account retail sites in the United States, where the video game beat its competitors, including its beefier version, the Series X. The Adobe Index counted more than 1 trillion visits to retail sites and surveyed more 1000s of online stores about which items were selling better than others.

Even with less than 512 GB of storage and no physical disk slot, the dispute seems to have been won on the price and other attractions of the console (in the US, the console costs around U$300). It’s not that surprising, since it’s a console with a structure to play next-gen games, but with a much lower value.

While in Brazil and in the world, we suffer from the scarcity of other consoles, the Series S emerges as a more viable option to try the games that have been released, especially in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, which brings great titles such as Forza Horizon 5 just released and Halo Infinite, coming very soon.

In other words, it is a low investment cost both in the console and in the purchase of games, based on the possibility of a single subscription for a 100% digital console, where the game collection gains space.

In Tupinikim lands, we may have some different final data about the biggest retail date, but the North American market already gives us an idea of ​​the high demand for the most basic console from Microsoft in face of so many benefits. The Xbox Series S hit stores on November 10, 2020, having recently completed a year and already has a lot of supporters. Was he your bet on this Black Friday too?