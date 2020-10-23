Xbox Series S: photo of the box leaked in the store

The console, which has already reached some stores, sports a fairly slim case and offers its main features. Nothing has changed in the new generation, not at least when it comes to the tendency for news to leak out before the company releases it.

As has happened recently with the PlayStation 5 DualSense, the Xbox Series S box just leaked online. The photograph comes from the ResetEra forums, where user Theorry has posted a snapshot in which you can see the front of the box. In the background, three other Series S consoles and also an Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has respected the colors of both models, so that the box of its cheaper version looks white, while the Series X appears in black. As you can see, the package is thinner and shows the new Xbox controller next to the console. In addition, some of its features also appear, such as the 512 GB hard drive or the possibility of the games running at 120 fps. The Xbox Velocity Architecture will also be functional on this machine, as will the backward compatibility. Of course, there will be no physical format, so everything must work in digital.

The two models and the extra effort

Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, recently acknowledged that developers will have to make an extra effort to work on two different console models, although he has also expressed that he is not worried. The objective, according to the manager, is to expand the market. Not in vain, Spencer is convinced that in the long term it will be his best-selling machine.

Both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will go on sale on November 10. The reservations were opened weeks ago, although in Spain they have not been reopened since the available models were sold out.



