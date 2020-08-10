Xbox Series S mentioned on the box of the Xbox controller

The mention of this other model anticipates the possible announcement of a low-cost model additional to Xbox Series X. What do we know for now.

Xbox Series S has been mentioned in some leaked images of the new white controller that Microsoft will soon put on sale on the occasion of the arrival of Xbox Series X. The images, shared through the social network Twitter by users Tiny Rakan and Zak S, demonstrate the official status of this product, which has a detailed description and North American certification. In one of the profiles, a column breaks down the compatibility of the controller and, as we see, both Xbox Series X and Series S are clearly cited.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

Microsoft will offer news in August; Xbox Series S remains unannounced

According to The Verge, the user Zak S has been able to buy the remote legally and has received it at home. What is remarkable, regardless of the method that this user has accessed to purchase this controller, is that that color of the Xbox Series controller is not announced yet, but only the existence of the black variant is known.

In this way, and taking into account that Phil Spencer has confirmed that in August we will have news about the Xbox Series X ecosystem, it is possible that both Xbox Series S and this Robot White color edition of the controller will be officially presented to over the next few weeks.

In any event, Microsoft has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of Xbox Series S; nor its possible characteristics, price or functions to have a different nomenclature than its possible older sister. If we stick to the current generation, the Xbox One S had moderately less power than the Xbox One X, the only model that was capable of offering 4K resolution in some video games.

After the Xbox Games Showcase in July, we already know the first great exclusive games that will arrive in the Microsoft ecosystem soon; one of them, Halo Infinite, will do it at launch. They will all be on Xbox Game Pass.



