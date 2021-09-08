Xbox Series S May Gain Update With AMD 6nm CPU

The Xbox Series S could get an update as early as next year with an AMD 6nm CPU. In addition, the console’s “stronger brother”, the Xbox Series X, is expected to get a new version in 2023.

The information was released this Wednesday (08) on the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead, which performs technical analysis of PCs and consoles. According to him, Microsoft is aiming for at least one console update for next year and the Series S is the favorite.

According to information from youtuber, the brand has better Xbox Game Pass subscription numbers on the Series S and they plan to reach even more subscribers for the service. He maintains that the company plans with the hypothetical new console to reach more people for the service and still generate a drop in the price of the current Series S to a value between US$ 189 and US$ 249 (between R$ 998 and R$ 1.3 thousand in the current quotation, without taking into account taxes and fees).

Moore’s Law Is Dead channel also said that Microsoft expects the new video game to have a price of less than US$350 (R$1,800 in direct conversion). He maintains that if this value is reached, the console would be able to compete with advantage over the new version of the PlayStation 5.

The future device would have an AMD Zen CPU with 6nm technology, which would allow the device to achieve a performance of 24 CUs, being slightly more powerful than the original (with 20 CUs), but still behind the Series X (52 CUs) and PS5 (36 CUs).

Microsoft has not made any official comments on the matter, so the topic should still be treated as rumor. However, please let us know in the comments below if you would like an Xbox Series S update!