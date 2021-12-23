Xbox: See Which Games Make Games With Gold In January 2022

Xbox: Microsoft released today (23) the complete list of all games that will be made available as part of Games with Gold in January 2022.

In all, four titles will be released to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which can be downloaded and played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Games with Gold Games in January 2022

Below, you can check out the four games that make it to Games with Gold next month.

NeuroVoider

Available between January 1st and January 31st

“Set in a cyber world and featuring an original soundtrack by cyberpunk artist Dan Terminus, take down hordes of vigilant robots using infinite combinations of nuclear weapons. Play co-op with up to four of your friends or wreak havoc on your own in this hack’n’ RPG twin-stick slash.”

ground

Available between January 16th and February 15th

“For humanity to survive and reach the stars, it will be necessary to create and build. Whether it’s unlocking new technologies, raising dragons or launching itself into space, the sky is literally no limit. Reclaim what’s been lost and rebuild civilization !”

Radiant Silvergun

Available between January 1st and January 15th

“Restored by Treasure, the legendary vertical shooter returns with the same shoot ’em up gameplay that made the original arcade version so famous. fantastic shooter.”

splosion man

Available between January 16th and 31st

“You destroyed everything else, now destroy the best. Play through fifty levels of one of the most amazing games ever.”