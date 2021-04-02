Xbox says it is very important to preserve classic games

Microsoft reaffirmed its commitment to the historic preservation of video games after a few weeks of controversial competition. While Nintendo took down some games that it made available for a limited time, Sony announced that it would deactivate the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 3, Vita and PSP.

On Xbox’s official Twitter, the company stated that “As time goes by, it becomes more important than ever to ensure that game icons and classics are preserved for new and old players. Regardless of whether you’re playing Morrowind for the first time in 2002 on your Xbox or in 2021 on your smartphone, we’re excited to share these experiences with you! ”

In an interview with the official Xbox website, Craig Duncan, the boss of Rare, said that backwards compatibility “is essential. There are a number of inherent complexities when we change the generation and platform, so it is important to be able to relive games that you remember fondly. They contain memories and moments that you can share with others, and being able to do that just by selecting a title on the Xbox Game Pass is very easy. ”

More than just words, Microsoft’s actions really point to a significant effort in this department, ranging from the backwards compatibility program started in 2015 to the recent inclusion of 16 classic games on the Xbox Cloud.

