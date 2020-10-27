Xbox reconfirms further purchase plans

Phil Spencer, head of the division, thinks there are still gaps to fill in its internal study structure. Bethesda is the newest company, but not the last.

Although the operation has not yet been completed (it is expected to close in 2021), Xbox looks to the horizon and does not rule out new purchases from developers in the future. That’s how clear the head of this Microsoft division, Phil Spencer, has made it. He did so in an interview with Gamereactor, where he stressed that they will continue looking for new talent now and always: “Seeing the growth we are experiencing, I believe that we will never stop looking to add more creators to our project,” he said.

The manager analyzes the number of projects they have underway and misses certain profiles. “I think that what our project is missing is content a little more casual and for older ages, since content suitable for all audiences is not our strong point.” Spencer here points to Minecraft, the best-selling game to date, which does meet those conditions. However, they intend to add more productions of this class.

In search of freshness

For Phil Spencer, finding studios that are “capable of creating new sagas from scratch” and telling “different stories” are not easy to come by. All in all, he’s very happy with the work Bethesda is doing with Starfield, his newest intellectual property. He also praises the new Compulsion idea. “I like teams that present us with fresh ideas.”

The head of Xbox is aware that “while Game Pass continues in ascending orbit” you will have to feed the service with new content. Microsoft’s efforts are being directed in that line, with the intention of offering a more solvent product. Since September, the Ultimate subscription has added xCloud, Redmond’s cloud technology, while in December the EA Play service will be integrated, with more than 60 new titles.

Meanwhile, Microsoft finalizes the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which will take place on November 10.



