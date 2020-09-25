Xbox One X / S 1 TB SSD expansion costs $ 2299

Today (24), Microsoft revealed the price of the storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X and S, which will cost R $ 2,299.00, almost the price of the simplest console. With 1 TB of additional space, the SSD, manufactured in partnership with Seagate, will be the only storage peripheral compatible with console enhancements and Xbox Velocity architecture.

Jason Ronald, Xbox software management leader, confirmed that Seagate’s 1 TB SSD Game Drive will be able to replicate the same experience of fast in-game loads and performance in accessing the interface without harming the game at all.

