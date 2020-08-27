Xbox One: Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division and The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 are the free Xbox One games for the month of September in the Games With Gold promotion, according to an announcement this Thursday (27) on the Xbox blog.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can redeem games for free, as well as Blob 2 from Xbox 360 and Armed and Dangerous from the original Xbox. Both classic titles are backward compatible – this means they can be played on the current Microsoft console. Check, in the following lines, more details about each free game and when they are available to download.

During September, players can download the MMORPG The Division set in a dystopian future, when New York was destroyed by a pandemic. The “The Division” agency aims to restructure society after major tragedies, with missions to help survivors and investigate the culprits.

Between September 16 and October 15, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available, an adventure game in the classic point-and-click style. The game tells, with great humor, the story of four adventurers who need to save their kingdom from a mysterious magical force.



