Xbox One is free to play with 10 multiplayer games

Microsoft announces a new free play promotion on Xbox Live Gold until August 10 along with free play on Gears 5, CoD Modern Warfare and more.

Beyond the usual Free Play Days promotions that Microsoft offers on a regular basis, this time its managers have wanted to reward their community of players with a whole weekend of free play through their multiplayer for Xbox One, or whatever the same, free access through Xbox Live Gold from August 7 to 10. In addition, and to round off the promotion, what better than a selection of games with free access during the same period to take advantage of its online capabilities, including Gears 5, Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Free Xbox Live Gold August 7-10

Thus, all those regular Xbox One players who do not have a current subscription to Xbox Live Gold, will be able to access the multiplayer of the console completely free of charge from today August 7 until next day 10, in order to take advantage of the multiplayer modes of the most popular online games. But the offer does not end here; And it is that together with free access, free access is offered to a total of ten video games, which are:

ARK: Survival Evolved (Xbox One and PC)

Black Desert (Xbox One)

Borderlands 3 (Xbox One August 6-9)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One)

Gears 5 (Xbox One and PC)

Monster Hunter World (Xbox One)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Xbox One)

Subnautica (Xbox One and PC)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (Xbox One)



