Xbox One and Series X/S: Games Will Have New Box Looks

The Xbox Series line is not yet a year on the market, but Microsoft is already making some changes to reflect the console’s new identity. The most recent, for example, is a change in the look of the boxes for games.

As you can see in the image below (which was posted on the official Xbox News Twitter profile), the main change is at the top, as the bar that indicated the platforms on which the game runs became smaller and aligned to the left, allowing for visualization of some more elements of the image used in the illustration.

Xbox has updated their game retail box art design. pic.twitter.com/V2vGSITxaF — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) June 14, 2021

So, what did you think of the new look? It is worth mentioning that these changes are already being reflected in materials sent to the media and lists in stores, so expect to find the next releases this year already in this format.