Xbox On The Purchase Of Activision Blizzard: “We Will Remain Third Parties”

Xbox: Sony and Tencent lead the video game industry in terms of revenue volume: Microsoft will remain behind, according to their boss. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is pending decision by regulators. In an interview with the Financial Times, the head of the Redmond company, Satya Nadella, has answered the question of whether he will have to convince these organizations to give the green light to the purchase. Nadella has responded that the market is very fragmented and that the purchase of the North American giant will not mean that they will position themselves ahead in terms of income, since they will continue to be behind Sony and Tencent.

“Ultimately, all of these analyzes have been done through the prism of the category we were talking about, but what about the structure of the market? Even after the acquisition we will be number three”, commented the manager. “This shows how fragmented the content creation platforms are, so here’s the bottom line: yes, we’re going to be big in a very fragmented segment.”

Distribution, the biggest stumbling block

According to Nadella, analyzes will need to look at why companies are trying to increase their volume. “It’s because the constraints are really in the distribution,” he says. For the executive, the “only open distribution platform for any video game content” is nothing more and nothing less than Windows. “The biggest store on Windows is Steam, not ours.”

At a certain point, Microsoft is hoping to strengthen its position even as its market dominance is lower, all in order to “create more distribution channels for smaller players using things like xCloud.”

Activision Blizzard is the creator of Call of Duty, but within its umbrella is Blizzard Entertainment (World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2) and the company specialized in video games for mobile devices King (Candy Crush). Microsoft will pay close to 70,000 million dollars if the operation crystallizes as expected.