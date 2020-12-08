Xbox may make announcement at The Game Awards

Apparently, Microsoft may be planning a big announcement for the Xbox at The Game Awards, the Oscar for games that happens next Thursday, December 10.

According to Jeff Grubb, a big shot in the gaming industry and a proven reliable source, Microsoft and GamesBeat can announce something interesting during the awards event. To put it bluntly, his words were very direct: “there is something coming to the Game Awards”. Check it out below:

A new Xbox ad during The Game Awards 2020 is not at all difficult to imagine. Geoff Keighley (responsible for the event) and Microsoft nurture an excellent relationship that already generated big announcements during the awards – as in 2019, when the Xbox Series X and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 were shown first hand to the world.

It is always good to point out that, as this is not official information released by Microsoft itself, it is better to interpret the news as a rumor. However, it is also worth considering Jeff Grubb’s credibility.

The Game Awards will take place next Thursday, December 10th. The event has already cast actor Tom Holland as a presenter and has also released the list of games and their respective categories.

Anyway, what is Microsoft preparing to show at the event? Any guesses?




