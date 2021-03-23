Xbox Live won’t die after name change, Microsoft says

Microsoft has confirmed that it will change the name of Xbox Live to Xbox Network (or Xbox Network, in free translation), but clarified that the change will not affect the services offered by the company. In a statement sent to Eurogamer, the company reassured fans and said the novelty is just a brand restructuring.

“Xbox Live is not going away,” Microsoft said. “We are making ongoing adjustments to create a simpler and more descriptive messaging system for the Xbox in different areas. None of these experiences or features will be changed as part of these updates,” concludes the company.

That is, despite the name change, the Xbox platforms will remain functioning as they currently do. However, the company wants to better differentiate its online service offerings.

Live Gold continues to exist and with the same name

According to Microsoft, the main objective of adopting the name Xbox Network is to create a difference between the connected infrastructure of the consoles and the paid services offered by the company.

The term “Live” will still be used on Microsoft consoles with Xbox Live Gold, which will continue to work without modification. The paid service offers free games for subscribers, exclusive discounts and also the ability to play online.

While the word “Live” will become synonymous with Microsoft’s signature, Xbox Network will encompass the other online functions of the brand’s consoles. As the tests carried out with insiders already show, the new name will appear in the store, in the cloud file sharing manager and on the Xbox system.

Although the new nomenclature has already been confirmed, Microsoft has not revealed how much the change from Live to Network will be released in a comprehensive manner. It is worth noting that this is not the only big change that is coming for Xbox online services: in the future, Live Gold will no longer be necessary for free to play online games.