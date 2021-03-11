Xbox: live with Bethesda happens today on YouTube

Xbox Game Studios has revealed that there will be a broadcast on its YouTube channel on Thursday (11) to celebrate the definitive acquisition of ZeniMax Media, bringing conversations between Microsoft veterans and Bethesda developers.

With intact ‘Bethesda Joins Xbox – Roundtable’, the live should focus on providing more details about the steps of the partnership and the future of Bethesda games on Xbox platforms, both on consoles and on the PC. According to the video description, the event will be a “conversation with the main leaders” and “is not focused on news / revelations, but on a great chance to learn more about the teams and people at Bethesda”.

So far, it is speculated that the broadcast will reveal new games from the studio that will enter the Xbox Game Pass catalog, as Phil Spencer stated in a welcome text that some Bethesda titles will be added to the service later this week. .

‘Bethesda Joins Xbox – Roundtable’ is scheduled to air on Thursday (11) at 3 pm (Brasília time), and the live can be followed in full by the official Xbox channel on YouTube.