Xbox Live Gold is no longer mandatory to play free games online

Xbox Live Gold: Microsoft announced on Wednesday (21) that it is no longer mandatory to subscribe to the Xbox Live Gold service to play free to play games on the Xbox platform. Before, even if the title was free, it was necessary to subscribe to the service for multiplayer matches or those that needed an internet connection. The mandatory drop is already valid as of today.
The company also released a list of all games that no longer require a subscription to access its online modes. Among them, established titles such as Fortnite, Vigor, Warface and Roblox. Check out the full list:
3on3 FreeStyle
Aegis Wing
APB Reloaded
Apex Legends
Armored Warfare
Battle Ages
Battle Islands
Battle Islands: Commanders
Bless Unleashed
Brawlhalla
Call of Duty: Warzone
Crackdown
Crackdown 2
Crimson Alliance
Crossout
CRSED: F.O.A.D.
Darwin Project
Dauntless
DC Universe Online
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
Defiance 2050
Destiny 2
Doritos Crash Course
Dungeon Defenders II
Enlisted
Eternal Card Game
Family Game Night
Fishing Planet
Fortnite
Galaxy Control: Arena
Gems of War
Happy wars
Harm’s Way
Hawken
Hyper Scape
Killer Instinct
Korgan
Minion Masters
Neverwinter
Outriders (Demo)
Paladins
Path of Exile
Phantasy Star Online 2
Phantom Dust
Pinball FX2
Prominence Poker
Realm Royale
Rec Room
Resident Evil Revelations 2
ROBLOX
Rocket League
Rogue Company
Skyforge
SMITE
Spacelords
Spellbreak
Star Trek Online
Techwars Global Conflict
WILL HAVE
The Four Kings Casino and Slots
Too Human
Trove
Force
War Thunder
Warface
Warframe
World of Tanks
World of Warships: Legends
Yaris
