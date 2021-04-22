Xbox Live Gold is no longer mandatory to play free games online

Xbox Live Gold: Microsoft announced on Wednesday (21) that it is no longer mandatory to subscribe to the Xbox Live Gold service to play free to play games on the Xbox platform. Before, even if the title was free, it was necessary to subscribe to the service for multiplayer matches or those that needed an internet connection. The mandatory drop is already valid as of today.

The company also released a list of all games that no longer require a subscription to access its online modes. Among them, established titles such as Fortnite, Vigor, Warface and Roblox. Check out the full list:

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

WILL HAVE

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Force

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

And you, what did you think of this Microsoft decision? I left your opinion here in the comments!