Xbox Live Gold free games for September!

One of the favorite aspects of the Xbox console on the Microsoft side, Xbox Live Gold membership gives its users free games every month. The games that the membership system will offer for free in September 2020 have been announced. Here are the September 2020 games coming with Xbox Live Gold!

The new free games offered by Xbox Live Gold membership, one of the beloved sides of Microsoft, with the Games with Gold campaign have become clear. In September 2020, Microsoft will offer Tom Clancy’s The Division, he Book of Unwritten Tales 2, de Blob 2 and Armed and Dangerous games free of charge to subscribers.

