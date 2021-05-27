Xbox Live Gold Free Games For June 2021 Revealed

Xbox Live Gold June games announced. Microsoft and Sony continue to provide games in addition to console subscriptions. Xbox Live Gold June games have been announced.

Microsoft regularly announces new free games for the Xbox Live Gold subscription system every month. The games that will be offered to users free of charge as of June next month have been announced.

June titles include titles such as The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Xbox Live Gold June free games

The Xbox Live Gold system, which serves users as a monthly subscription, continues to regularly distribute free games to players every month. In addition to free games, users can also get many discounts and advantages through the Microsoft Store.

The monthly free games offered by the subscription service were announced by Microsoft. Free games include The King’s Bird, which can be played on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S consoles. This game will be available for download from June 1 to June 30. You can also watch the trailer where the games are announced below.

Shadows: Awakening will also remain free from June 16 to July 15, also valid on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S consoles.

On Xbox 360 consoles, the NeoGeo Battle Coliseum game will be available for download between June 1-15. It can also be played with backward compatibility. Finally, the fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us will be available from June 16 to June 30, also available on Xbox 360 consoles.