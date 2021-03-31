Xbox Live Gold free games for April announced

Working with the subscription system, Xbox Live Gold continues to offer privileges to its members every month. Drawing attention with its moves that encourage players to stay in the subscription system, Xbox has announced free games for subscribers in April.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers, including Game Pass Ultimate members, will have access to the new free game bundle starting April 1. Announcing the April series, Microsoft will introduce two new games Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Truck Racing Championship, as well as Dark Void and Hard Corps: Uprising games released on Xbox 360 for a limited time.

April will be full of adventure on Xbox

Originally released in 2017, Vikings: Wolves of Midgard takes players into the mythological world of Midgard, where they fight against Jotan and Ragnarok’s other creatures. Truck Racing Championship, which debuted in 2019, is a great racing game with 45 vehicles and 14 tracks, as the name suggests.

Other free Xbox Live Gold games for April take players to the Xbox 360 era. Dark Void, released in 2010, is about the players’ war against enemy aliens on the ground or in the air with a special jetpack feature. The fourth and final game for April is Hard Corps: Uprising, the armed action game set in the Contra universe and released in 2011.

Free April 2021 games