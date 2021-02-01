Xbox Live Gold, February free games announced

Popular game console brand Xbox has announced free games for February under Xbox Live Gold. There are surprise games in the list of ambitious games.

Xbox’s free game potential continues to grow

Working with the subscription system, Xbox Live Gold continues to offer privileges to its members every month. Attracting attention with its steps that encourage players to stay in the subscription system, the Xbox side also aims to increase the user experience at all times.

In this context, Xbox, which increases the potential of free games offered monthly, offers very popular and challenging games in February.

In February, Xbox will offer Live Gold members Resident Evil, Gears 5, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, and Lost Planet 2 for free.

The release dates of the games that players can access for free within a certain period of time are as follows;