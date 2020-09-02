Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass have price adjustments

Today (02), some subscribers of Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass received emails to alert that both Microsoft services have undergone price adjustments. The 12-month Xbox Live Gold (option that had been removed some time ago) goes from $ 149.99 to $ 199.99, while the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate goes from R $ 39.99 to R $ 44.99 . The changes take place on October 20, 2020.

The changes in the values ​​of these Xbox services are probably associated with the high dollar, something that has already caused many games (first or third parties) to have values ​​readjusted in Brazil. Below, you can see the printout of the emails:

Voxel contacted Microsoft, which confirmed the change in prices. Check the full answer:

“We are continually evaluating our business and it has been several years since we adjusted the prices of our services in Latin America. Occasionally, we also revise prices in a given market to ensure that products and services are priced correctly, including reflecting changes in conditions Today, we announce updated prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold. We strive to offer players options and will continue to add value to our services and subscriptions. ”

Therefore, the official values ​​of Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate will be from October, respectively, R $ 199.99 and R $ 44.99.

Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass have price changes and cost $ 200 and $ 45 via Voxel



