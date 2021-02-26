Xbox Live goes down on Thursday night

[Updated]: The Xbox Live service appears to be back to normal.

[Original]: Several players complained, on Thursday night (25), that Xbox Live was down. On the Down Detector website, for example, the number of notifications has exploded from practically zero to more than 800 around 8 pm.

After verifying the situation, Xbox published on Twitter that it “was aware” that players might not be able to log into the network and that the situation was being investigated.

The company said it will update the situation on its support website, until the problem is resolved. It is not known, at the time this article was written, why and the extent of this fall.