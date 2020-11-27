Xbox Live accounts are under attack

Due to a bug on the Xbox Live platform, it has been found that the hackers allow it to find any email saved in the system. The vulnerability that allowed hackers to access user email addresses seems to have been fixed by Microsoft for the time being.

Xbox Live accounts targeted by hackers

A site affiliated with Vice called Motherboard reported that several hackers reached out to them last week and claimed they could find the email attached to the Xbox gamertag. The site, which sent 2 different gamer tags to test the hacker claims, was shocked by the e-mail addresses that these tags were attached to were sent to them a few minutes later. The fact that the e-mails that should normally be hidden to be seen by the owner under normal conditions were open in this way revealed that there is a big security flaw.

Speaking about the vulnerability, a Microsoft official stated that it has released an update to help protect customers’ security. One of the hackers who contacted Motherboard revealed the gravity of the incident, using the words “The easiest vulnerability I have found.” On the other hand, the hacker specifically requested that reports from the site not be published until the leak is completely resolved.

Revealing a player’s Xbox Live email address alone does not result in an account being compromised. However, it could lead to online harassment or, more worryingly, phishing attacks. In 2017, Instagram was exposed to a similar hack.



