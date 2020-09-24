Xbox lets you install games before you own them

This is a new functionality that is currently managed exclusively through the Xbox mobile application. New generation, new functionalities in sight. Pre-downloading video games is not exactly a novelty, since companies have offered this possibility on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, although until now it was a feature subject to reservations of digital copies. However, Microsoft has taken a step forward.

Now, players who continue to opt for physical copies will also be able to install their games in advance, even if they did not purchase the product.

The information has been advanced by users Jerko Cilas on Twitter: “Xbox has a new functionality that allows you to download and install any game, even if you do not own it. For example, if you have reserved a disc version of a video game, you can preload them before the disc arrives. This means that you will be able to play the moment you insert the “Blu-Ray” into the inbox.

This user has tried Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a game that he has not reserved but has been able to install thanks to the new Xbox functionality. At the moment, it is only available through the Xbox application on Android, which is in beta.

The bombshell of the week: Microsoft buys Bethesda

Microsoft has been in the news in recent days for more than just its new consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The American company recently announced the purchase of ZeniMax Media, the company that owns Bethesda Softworks and all of its studios. Thus, Xbox Game Studios will be reinforced with great intellectual properties and studios, among which are the creators of DOOM Eternal, RAGE 2 or the parents of The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield.

The new generation of Microsoft will start on November 10, a few days before Sony markets its PlayStation 5 (November 19).



