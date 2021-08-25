Xbox Launches Promotions To Celebrate The Start Of The Gamescom Fair

Leonard Manson
Microsoft kicked off the Gamescom 2021 onetm (24), when they gave a neat presentation focused on upcoming Xbox systems releases!

Using one of the biggest video game fairs in the world as a pretext, the company put dozens of games on sale in its stores, with the catalog varying widely depending on the region.

In Europe, games like Yakuza Like a Dragon and Mass Effect Legendary Edition can be found at great prices, but the Brazilian store also has unmissable offers. We’ve selected some of the best ones for you:

Psychonauts, from R$49.95 to R$4.99;
Battlefield V Standard Edition, from R$199.00 to R$29.85;
Rogue Legacy, from R$29.00 to R$7.25;
Outlast 2, from R$99.00 to R$14.85;
Yoku’s Island Express, from R$39.00 to R$9.75;
My Time at Portia, from R$59.00 to R$14.75;
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, from R$112.45 to R$28.11;
Guacamelee! 2 of R$82.45 for R$20.61;
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, from R$39.00 to R$19.50.

What did you think of this selection of discounts? Are you thinking of buying one of these games? How are your expectations for the fair? Comment below!

