Xbox launches new store; faster and fresh design

Microsoft prepares the arrival of the new generation of consoles with a design change in Xbox Store; now faster and with a better user experience.

Microsoft has launched its new Xbox Store. All users with an Xbox One console can already do that with this visual and design renovation of the digital store of the machine, which will be the one that will be migrated directly to Xbox Series X | S from this month of November. The North American giant is thus applying a long-awaited update in order to provide a better user experience and, above all, greater speed.

Because the Xbox Store has had a recurring criticism throughout this generation: it was somewhat slow and had some lag. Thanks to the power of the new consoles, both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as the improvements applied to this new console application, they hope that the update will guarantee an experience that meets expectations. Some of the changes have been based on feedback from the community.



