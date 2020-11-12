Xbox: Japanese studio chills the possibility of buying

Since Microsoft announced the acquisition of Zenimax and all of Bethesda’s studios, more such deals have been rumored.

Microsoft has not closed the doors to the purchase of more studios, but the Redmond company has not confirmed any more since they revealed that they had reached an agreement to acquire Zenimax Media (Bethesda’s owner group), which will be formalized next year 2021, after payment of 7,500 million dollars. Soon after, rumors about the possible SEGA purchase soared, although they have not come true. In fact, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, has acknowledged that there are no plans to acquire any Japanese studio. He has done so in an interview with Gamespot, in which he pointed out that most of these operations are usually closed with companies with which they have previously collaborated.

“I say no, although I do not attend all the meetings that each of the teams has.” Spencer added that “most opportunities” of this type have been preceded by “a long-term relationship.” So, “I don’t think we’re out there throwing our business cards around the corner and trying to find people.”

The important is the content

What Microsoft values ​​is the content that new teams at Xbox Game Studios can add to their catalog of titles. Phil Spencer himself said in another interview with CNET: “Content is the incredible ingredient of our platform, in which we continue to invest.” In that same interview, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, assured that they will always be aware “to grow inorganically when it makes sense.”

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the new consoles from Microsoft. Both systems were launched on November 10th worldwide. They make their debut reinforced by the Xbox Game Pass catalog, a service that they are promoting and that offers a catalog of more than 100 games, among which are the company’s first party products, as well as others from third parties.



