Xbox: Japanese Audience Will Be Microsoft’s Focus At Tokyo Game Show

Xbox‘s presentation at the Tokyo Games Show will take place on September 30th, but Microsoft has already started to prepare: to avoid falling short of expectations, the company has warned that it will not announce new games with a global release during TGS.

This edition marks the 25th anniversary of the event, which this year seeks to emphasize the power of games to bridge the gap between people. After a period of absence, Xbox returned to the conference last year and is back in 2021.

As it is an event aimed at the Japanese market, Microsoft chose to hold a virtual conference with appeal to the region. So don’t expect to hear about a new Gears of War or Halo, as the games to be shown have been selected specifically with Japanese audiences and the rest of Asia in mind.

“Expect a celebration of our Asian community with updates relevant to the region, but don’t expect new global announcements,” said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia Manager, in a post on the brand’s website. “Follow up to see the latest regionally relevant news on previously announced games coming later this year,” he added.

The Xbox virtual conference broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2021 will take place on September 30th at 6:00 am Brazilian time.