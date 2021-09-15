Xbox is Giving Away a Shang-Chi themed X Series

Finding an Xbox Series X at a reasonable price has not been an easy task. In addition to being expensive, the console is often sold at even higher prices due to the low supply and high demand. But what if you could win a Series X for free?

That’s what Microsoft is offering right now, in a raffle that’s taking place on the company’s US Twitter profile. The prize is a special version of the console themed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

In addition to the Series X, the winner also takes home a custom controller also with a look inspired by the Marvel movie.

Actor Simu Liu, who plays the hero Shang-Chi in theaters, shared some photos from the console on Twitter. He also received an Xbox themed unit and took the opportunity to reinforce that the machine will not be for sale anywhere. “You can’t buy, but you can earn,” said the actor on the social network.

To participate in the raffle you must have a Twitter account and share the Xbox post on the platform using #XboxShangChisweepstakes.

Only one winner will be selected. Participants must be of legal age and reside in one of the regions that support the console. According to the Xbox website, Brazil is among the supported regions and Brazilians over 18 years old, residing in the country, can participate.

Only participants who share the content until September 18 of this year will be accepted. Potential winners of Shang-Chi’s Xbox Series X raffle on the brand’s Twitter profile will be notified via direct message on the platform.