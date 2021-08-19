Xbox Introduces New Stereo Headphones; Release Date and Price

Xbox: The Redmond company announces its new stereo headphones, a cheaper entry model than battery ones. It will arrive on September 21.Xbox presents its new stereo headphones. The model, reminiscent of the wireless version launched in the first half of the year, has a 3.5 mm audio jack that can be easily connected to the controller, your PC or your mobile devices. It will be marketed from September 21 at a recommended price of 59.99 euros.

According to Jessica Tsujikawa, senior product manager in the division, Xbox stereo headsets carry “everything you can expect from the brand’s products”, such as “performance, outstanding features, quality and affordability.” “We wanted to bring more value to the input category of our headphones, which includes clean microphone performance, high-quality ear cushions and a volume control dial on the right ear,” she emphasizes.

The headphones allow you to adjust the length of the speakers to comfortably adjust how you want to fit it on your head. In addition to the integrated volume controller, you can mute your microphone from a button at the bottom of it. “To generate the best possible experience through gaming, group chat, music and film, the team has adjusted the headphones to replicate the audio source recorded that the creators want you to experience,” explains Tsujikawa.

Thanks to this the headphones will allow “a clean performance in the mid and high frequencies with a strong bass”. Supports high-fidelity spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone X applications.

As we said at the beginning, Xbox stereo headsets are now available to reserve in our country through the Microsoft Store. Shipping will be free, which guarantees its arrival date on the same launch day: next September 21, 2021.