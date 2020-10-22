Xbox includes touch-controlled cloud play on mobile phone

The Xbox Touch Control functionality will work in titles like Tell Me Why, Streets of Rage 4, or Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Microsoft’s commitment to services involves strengthening technology and the way in which players interact with their ecosystem. Since Project xCloud was integrated into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, those in Redmond have continued to work on bringing their video games to mobile devices through streaming. The touch controls had already been released, but now they are expanded, as announced by Xbox on its official website.

Following its current strategy, which involves placing the player as the center of the entire ecosystem, the North American giant has been pleased to have listened to user feedback. “We are building a future where you and your friends can play the most immersive and interactive video games ever made,” regardless of platform.

“While we launched the cloud gaming service on Android devices, we have continued to design more native experiences”, so that the user can play without major problems. Americans remember that they released the touch controls with Minecraft Dungeons, but they have not stood idly by, as they have just presented new compatible titles.

Top 10 new games with Xbox Touch Control

Dead cells

Gucamelee! two

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hotshot Racing

Killer Instinct

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Slay the spire

Streets of Rage 4

Tell me why

Undermine

This experience has allowed you to experiment. “We have learned some things about how these controls work in different games,” they point out on the web. An example of this is Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, a title in which they have integrated the controls based on the scenarios and game modes. “As a result, you will notice that the control changes as you move and that the fighting controls will appear” the moment you meet the enemy.



