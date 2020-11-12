Xbox holds sales record for Xbox Series X and S Series

According to Microsoft, the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10th was very successful! Sales were so good that the systems reached the rank of the company’s best launch in its first 24 hours!

Although it did not reveal exactly how many units of each model were sold, Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, posted a tweet on his personal profile celebrating the good numbers:

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

Are you also planning to put an Xbox Series X or S in your collection? What are your expectations for the next generation of consoles? Comment below!



