Xbox has several “surprises” for The Game Awards

Aaron Greenberg asks to moderate expectations so there are no disappointments; especially knowing that last year they presented Xbox Series X.

Xbox wants users of the brand to pay attention to what they have prepared for the The Game Awards gala, which takes place at dawn on December 11 (night from Thursday to Friday in Spain), since they will have several “Surprises”, plural. The lack of specificity in these statements has led Aaron Greenberg, head of the marketing department at Xbox, to moderate expectations.

“Although we have a couple of moments in the show, it would lower expectations in the face of all the speculation that I am seeing especially because of how great we were last year,” says Greenberg in a message posted on the social network Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. . It should be remembered that it was at last year’s gala when both Xbox Series X and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, from Ninja Theory, were revealed. Hopefully, however, the introduction of new hardware is as unlikely as it is logical right now, when the next generation of Microsoft has just hit stores.

The Game Awards 2020

One of the surprises already anticipated through leaks is that of Forza Horizon 4, which although it tried to awaken the attention of users on social networks, the game itself already includes in its assortment of upcoming vehicles a collaboration with the newly released Cyberpunk 2077. However, fans hope that one of the 15 internal Xbox Game Studios studios (not counting the other 8 of ZeniMax Media, the Bethesda family) will reveal some kind of novelty or future addition to Xbox Game Pass, which was reinforced enormously this December.

The Game Awards 2020 begins at dawn this Friday, specifically at 01:00 AM on December 11 in Spain, with an estimated duration of about three hours, as usual. We will have between 12 and 15 world firsts and we will know which are the winners of the more than twenty planned prizes; among them, the one that will grant the award of Game of the Year, Game of the Year or GOTY. These are the nominees.



