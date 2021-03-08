Xbox has more games yet to be announced for 2021

Xbox owners can expect surprises throughout 2021, as Microsoft has revealed that it has projects that have not yet been announced for its platforms and will arrive later this year.

“Not all games coming this year have already been announced,” revealed Jason Ronald, director of Xbox project management, in an interview with the Iron Lords podcast team on YouTube (which you can check out in full below).

In addition to this revelation, the executive also said that he is very excited for the next games that will be made available for Xbox over the course of this year, but without giving a clearer clue as to what is on the way – and which should probably appear at some online event.

