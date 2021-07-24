Xbox Has ‘Big Sale With Up To 85% Discounts On Games; Look

Xbox: This week, Microsoft started its “Big Sale”, a promotion with Xbox games up to 85% cheaper. Promotional-priced titles include Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Resident Evil 3, and Forza Horizon 4.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until August 5th. More than 700 games are on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

See below the relationship that Voxel has prepared with some of the best offers. To access the complete catalog, visit the virtual store website.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (50% off, from R$279.90 to R$139.95)

Forza Horizon 4 – Supreme Edition (55% discount, from R$399 to R$179.55)

Far Cry 5 (85% discount, from R$199 to R$29.85)

The Witcher 3 – Complete Edition (80% discount, R$190 for R$38)

Watch Dogs: Legion (67% off, from R$279.95 to R$92.38)

Resident Evil 3 (67% discount, from BRL 249 to BRL 82.17)

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition (50% off, from BRL 99.95 to BRL 49.97)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (50% discount, from R$ 132.45 to R$ 66.22)

A Way Out (80% discount, from R$109 to R$21.80)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortal Fenyx Rising Pack (55% off, from R$499.95 to R$224.97)

Batman: Arkham Collection (80% off, R$250 for R$50)

Bleeding Edge (75% discount, from BRL 129 to BRL 32.25)

Castlevania Anniversary Collection (75% off, from R$119 to R$29.75)

Dark Souls Remastered (50% discount, from R$180 to R$90)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (75% off, from R$39 to R$9.75)

Final Fantasy IX (50% discount, from R$64.95 to R$32.47)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (75% off, from R$59 to R$14.75)

Let us know in the comments section below which game you plan to buy on the Xbox promotion!