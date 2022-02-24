Xbox Games With Gold March Games Revealed!

Xbox Games: And the rumor was absolutely correct! Microsoft has just officially announced that March’s free games are: The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel, and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square.

