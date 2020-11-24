Xbox Games with Gold; Includes Raven Remastered

Microsoft announced today (24) the list of free games from the Xbox Games With Gold service, which brings free games to users who subscribe to Live Gold. On the list, we have The Raven Remastered and Bleed 2 on Xbox One, and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell and Stacking on Xbox 360 (accessible via backwards compatibility).

It is worth remembering that with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, all free Games With Gold games from December will be backwards compatible on the company’s new machines. Check out the games below:

The Raven Remastered (Xbox One) – December 1-31

Bleed 2 (Xbox One) – December 16 to January 15

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (Xbox 360) – December 1st to 15th

Stacking (Xbox 360) – December 16-31

So, what did you think of the December list of free Xbox Games With Gold games? Did you like the selection or expected more? Leave your comment below!



