Xbox Games With Gold in March; Warface, Metal Slug 3

Today (23), Microsoft announced Xbox Games With Gold in March, bringing the list of free games to subscribers of the Xbox Live Gold service, which features Warface: Breakout and Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse on Xbox One, Metal Slug 3 and Port Royale 3 on Xbox 360. All titles can be played on Xbox Series X and S.

In Xbox One games, Warface: Breakout is an online first-person shooter, while Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse is a “twin stick shooter” game, that is, a title that uses both analogs to walk and shoot non-stop ; on the Xbox 360, Metal Slug 3 is an arcade classic, while Port Royale 3 is a strategy game that puts you to build a shipping company in the colonial era. Check out:

Warface: Breakout – March 1 – March 31 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse – March 16 to April 15 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Metal Slug 3 – March 1st to 15th (Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Port Royale 3 – March 16-31 (Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

