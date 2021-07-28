Xbox Games With Gold from August has Darksiders 3, Yooka-Laylee and more

Today (28), Microsoft unveiled free Xbox Games With Gold games for the month of August, which brings Darksiders 3 and Yooka-Laylee to Xbox One and Xbox Series, and Lost Planet 3 and Garou: Mark of the Wolves to Xbox 360 (both backward compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S). Games are free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Ultimate Game Pass members.

For those unfamiliar, Darksiders 3 is the third title in the franchise that puts players in control of one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, investigating what brought the end of time sooner than expected; Yooka-Laylee is a game by ex-Rare developers and takes platform molds à la Banjo-Kaooie; Lost Planet 3 is the continuation of the Capcom franchise in which users must destroy gigantic aliens on inhospitable planets; finally, Garou: Mark of the Wolves is one of the most highly rated fighting games known by the community.

Darksiders 3 (Xbox One): August 1st to 31st

Yooka-Laylee (Xbox One): August 16th to September 15th

Lost Planet 3 (Xbox 360): August 1st to 15th

Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Xbox 360): August 16th to 31st

So, what did you think of the Xbox Games With Gold free games from August? Better than the past months? Better than the PS Plus games from August? Leave your comment below!