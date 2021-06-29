Xbox Games With Gold For July Has Planet Alpha, Conker and More Games

Xbox Games With Gold: Today (29), Microsoft unveiled the free Xbox Games With Gold games for July (for Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers), which features Planet Alpha and Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break on Xbox One, and Conker : Live & Reloaded and Midway Arcade Origins (from original Xbox and Xbox 360, respectively). All games are backward compatible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

For those unfamiliar with the titles, Planet Alpha is a survival game that puts the player on an alien planet; Rock of Ages 3 is the continuation of a very crazy franchise in which you must control a stone ball to destroy everything in your path; Conker is a Rare game that is a satire of the platform genre, bringing a cute animal that is not quite what it appears to be; finally, Midway Arcade Origins features 30 arcade games by the late Midway. Check out the Xbox Games With Gold July Free Games:

When are games free?

Planet Alpha (Xbox One) – July 1st to 31st

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Xbox One) – July 16th to August 15th

Conker: Live & Reloaded (Xbox) – July 1st to 15th

Midway Arcade Origins (Xbox 360) – July 16th to 31st

So, what did you think of Xbox’s July free games of the month? Comment below your impressions of Games With Gold!