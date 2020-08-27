Xbox Games With Gold, Blob 2’s The Division

Today (27), Microsoft revealed on its official channel the games that will be part of the Games With Gold program of September. Among them are The Division 2 and The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 on Xbox One, The Blob 2 and Armed and Dangerous on Xbox 360 and original Xbox (but available via backwards compatibility).

The Division is the Ubisoft service game that is still very successful today and puts the player to explore New York City after a major pandemic; The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is a point and click adventure game with several legends in more than 20 hours of history; Blob 2 is a platform game that involves painting scenarios in different challenges; finally, Armed and Dangerous is an original Xbox action game with several pop culture references.

The Division – free from 1st to 30th September

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – free between September 16 and October 15

Blob 2 – free between 1st and 15th September

Armed and Dangerous – free between September 16 and 30

So, what did you think of the free games for Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in September?

September’s Xbox Games With Gold features Blob 2’s The Division and more via



