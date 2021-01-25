Xbox Games Studios may offer 2 unannounced offers

Microsoft may have two exclusive Xbox Series X games yet to be announced in development for 2021, according to new rumors circulating. Jez Corden, technology journalist and editor of the Windows Central portal, who makes the statement.

Corden said that he is aware of the production of these two titles in an episode of the podcast The Xbox Two: “I know at least two games, great games, that are not yet on the list and that will be released for Xbox in 2021”.

In addition, Xbox narrative director Dave Morgan revealed on his LinkedIn profile that a major unannounced open world AAA project is currently under development.

“As the narrative director for the Xbox Game Studios publishing team, I oversee all narrative-related elements for several original XBOX franchises, most recently the acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator and other new AAA titles yet to be announced,” explained Morgan in a post on LinkedIn.

Fans speculated that one of the games could be Forza Horizon 5, a racing game developed by Playground Games and published by Microsoft Studios. The second option could be Wolfenstein III, which is being developed by MachineGames and will be published by Bethesda – probably with a guaranteed release on the Game Pass.

It remains to be seen which unannounced games will be released by Xbox Game Studios this year. However, after Microsoft filed the lawsuit to acquire ZeniMax and its family of studios, which include Bethesda Game Studios, Arkane Studios and many other developers, anything is possible.

