Xbox Games Showcase Extended To Take Place This Week

Xbox Games Showcase: We barely had time to recover from all the Xbox Games Showcase announcements and Microsoft has already announced that we will have a new event! On June 17, at 2:00 pm EDT, the company will air the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended.

The information came directly from Parris Lilly, who will present the show. Just by her tweet we already know that we will have representatives from developers like Rare, Double Fine, Obsidian and Ninja Theory, some of the main studios that are part of the Xbox family.

Ninja Theory in particular draws attention, as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II ended up being left out of the original presentation. That way, we’ll probably have the chance to learn a little more about the backstage of his production directly from the source. Maybe the Rare segment also shows a little more of Everwild?

It’s still unclear exactly how the program’s structure will look, but it seems like a good idea to stay tuned if you’re a fan of the company and its games. How are your expectations for this Xbox Games Showcas Extended? Comment below!