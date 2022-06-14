Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022: Everything is announced and shown

Xbox Games Showcase Extended is currently underway, and the main Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will feature new looks and details about the games. The event lasts 90 minutes from 10:00 Pacific Time / 13:00 Eastern Time / 18:00 UK time, and as always, IGN will keep you updated on every information disclosed. Keep checking here for updates of everything that is shown.

Valheim is coming to Xbox

The show opened with an announcing Valheim trailer for Xbox, the first platform game outside of the PC. Yesterday it was confirmed that Valheim will be released on PC Game Pass, but after several game clips, Microsoft also confirmed that the game will be released on the console.

The game will be released this fall for PC Game Pass, and will later appear on Xbox One and Series in spring 2023. The Valheim versions for Steam, Microsoft Store and Xbox will be completely cross-platform.

Pete Hines from Bethesda talks about Redfall, Fallout and Starfield

Bethesda executive Director Pete Hines told fans about the joint shooter with the open world of Red Fall, telling how the game combines the classic spirit of Arkane Studios with a new (additional) multiplayer element. Hines also talked about what’s new in Fallout 76 and how his community got a foothold in the game itself and grew with it. Starfield was the last topic of discussion when Hines defined what Bethesda calls an “epic role-playing game.”

Naraka: Bladepoint on Xbox Deep Dive

Custom faces (e.g. Xbox boss Phil Spencer) can be uploaded to Naraka: Bladepoint.

24 Entertainment, the developer of Naraka: Bladepoint, presented the game to fans ahead of its release date on Xbox One and Series on June 23. The studio also delved into the long-awaited campaign mode, which will appear in the game later.

Ara: History Untold Gets First Gameplay

Oxide Games took the stage to discuss the upcoming historical strategy game Ara: History Untold and demonstrate the first gameplay. A technical alpha was also announced, more detailed information about which will be published on the official website of the game.

Obsidian Entertainment Discusses Grounding

Developers from Obsidian Entertainment discussed Grounded, a survival game in the style of Honey I Shrunk the Kids, and it was finally fully released. The official launch date is set for September this year after more than two years of early access.

How Microsoft Flight Simulator celebrates its 40th anniversary

Xbox celebrated everything related to Microsoft Flight Simulator in an extended video clip discussing the franchise’s 40th anniversary. Although Xbox has already released free DLC after free DLC, today fans are waiting for even more with World Update X and even more in the future.

