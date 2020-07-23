Xbox Games Showcase 2020 event

We tell you what time, how to see live and live online the Xbox Games Showcase today where we will see gameplay of games like Halo Infinite and more.

With just a few hours to see Halo: Infinite on the move and see first-hand the upcoming projects of the Xbox Game Studios label for the future of Xbox Series X, it is time to take note so you do not miss anything about this expected Xbox Games Showcase. Although in May we had an event dedicated to the company’s video games, it focused on the third parties. Today, July 23, Phil Spencer’s team puts the cards on the table.

Follow the Xbox Games Showcase live

How to watch the Xbox Series X game presentation online and live

The presentation of the Xbox Games Showcase will begin this Thursday at 18:00 (CEST) and can be seen on our favorite platform: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter. In the first, 1080p and at 60 FPS in rigorous live streaming; Although when finished, all the trailers will be re-uploaded in 4K resolution and at 60 FPS.

“The most varied selection of first party games we have ever had”

Geoff Keighley, the main person in charge of the Summer Game Fest program, is sure that this event to present the first Xbox Series X first party video games will be “very powerful”, better than the one we had in May. Phil Spencer, for his part, has declared that they will have the best output catalog in their history.

Halo: Infinite is one of the insurances for this Xbox Games Showcase, from which we also hope to learn about the new project of the Forza Motorsport saga by Turn 10 Studios; that new play by Playground Games that some argue may be Fable; Obsidian Entertainment and inXile upcoming bets; the promising Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2; or, perhaps, the first title of the new great Xbox study, The Initiative, of which we only know that we will know of its existence in 2020.

We recall that during the period between July 21 and July 27, all Xbox One users can access more than 70 free playable video game demos that will soon arrive in the Xbox ecosystem. In this link you can consult the most outstanding conditions and titles of a selection where works for all tastes appear.

What time is the Xbox Games Showcase presentation worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00 am

El Salvador: at 10:00 a.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00 noon

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 a.m.

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 10:00 a.m.

Panama: at 11:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 11:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00

United States (PT): at 9:00 a.m.



