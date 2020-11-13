Xbox Game Studios is working on a big open world game

Xbox Game Studios may announce a new open world game very soon. According to the LinkedIn profile of an employee of the company, there is an AAA game (acronym for when the title is of utmost importance) is being developed for Microsoft platforms.

Dave Mongan is a narrative director at the company and recently worked on games like Flight Simulator. Your profile does not give more details about the project, just saying that it is your current job within the company.

In recent days, rumors have pointed to an alleged intention by Microsoft to acquire Japanese studios. However, the information was denied by Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division.

It seems like Xbox Game Studios Publishing is working on "an exciting new AAA open-world title yet to be announced". https://t.co/3daLQpytSv pic.twitter.com/81zTvS3sxQ — Klobrille (@klobrille) November 12, 2020

It is worth remembering that Microsoft has acquired a number of companies in recent years, including ZeniMax Media, which owns Bethesda Studios, which produce famous games like Doom, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Therefore, it is difficult to speculate what is to come.

On the internet, fans have already started speculating what the new project involving this open world title might be. Many believe it to be Sea of ​​Thieves 2 or Crackdown 4, while others venture to say that the mysterious game may even be a famous franchise, like Halo and Gears of War, in an unprecedented version of the open world.

And you, what would be your guess for this new bet from Microsoft Game Studios?



